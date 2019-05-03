A puppy was found with its snout and legs taped. Kentucky jail employee charged.

What can you do to stop animal abuse? Witnessing animal abuse can be difficult, but according to the Humane Society of the Unites States, it is important not to turn away from animal cruelty. Here are tips to help stop animal abuse. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing animal abuse can be difficult, but according to the Humane Society of the Unites States, it is important not to turn away from animal cruelty. Here are tips to help stop animal abuse.

A Western Kentucky man was charged Thursday night with torturing a dog after he allegedly taped a puppy’s snout and legs, authorities said.

Two days after the puppy was found with “utmost serious physical injury,” a jail employee was arrested and terminated from his position, according to a release from the McCracken County sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office investigated Tuesday when animal control officers were notified a citizen discovered a black Labrador or Great Dane puppy that was 6 to 9 months old.





The puppy’s snout was closed with tape, and the back legs were taped together, the sheriff’s office said. The puppy was able to get his legs free but could not remove the tape from his snout, according to the sheriff.

While deputies were looking in the area where the puppy was recovered, a witness described a possible culprit, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies found Jayce Bryant, of Kevil, who confessed to taping the puppy’s snout and legs, according to the sheriff.

Bryant, 32, told the sheriff’s office the puppy bit him, which is why he bounded him, according to the sheriff’s office. He was allegedly transporting the puppy from his residence to dump him when the puppy escaped.

The puppy “suffered the utmost serious physical injury caused by having his muzzle taped shut for an extended period of time,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Bryant, an employee of the McCracken County jail, was charged with torturing a dog with serious physical injury.

“Upon being made aware of the incident and the admission, I immediately terminated his employment and in no way condone what actions have been taken,” McCracken County Jailer David Knight said.

The dog, named Hero, is improving daily, according to Sheriff Matt Carter. The McCracken County Humane Society has taken charge of Here’s medical care, the sheriff’s office said.