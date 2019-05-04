Report: $90,000 was stolen from a Kentucky high school. Here’s who faces charges.

Newest target for scammers: millennials Tom Bartholomy, president of the Better Business Bureau of Southern Piedmont, talks about scammers playing on millennials' fears over trying to find internships and jobs to target them with fraudulent offers that dupe them out of money. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Tom Bartholomy, president of the Better Business Bureau of Southern Piedmont, talks about scammers playing on millennials' fears over trying to find internships and jobs to target them with fraudulent offers that dupe them out of money.

More than $90,00 has been stolen from a student activity fund at George Rogers Clark High School since 2010, the Winchester Sun is reporting.

The newspaper said that a school employee, Dixie L. Rigney, 61, has been charged in the theft and was arrested Friday. Rigney was alleged to have taken “cash from the fund, altering information about the fund to conceal the theft and altering multiple receipt forms,” the Sun reported.

Online court records show that Rigney has been charged with nine counts of theft by unlawful taking, more than $10,000, and one count each of tampering with physical evidence and second-degree forgery in the case that was investigated by Kentucky State Police.