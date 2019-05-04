Crime
Report: $90,000 was stolen from a Kentucky high school. Here’s who faces charges.
More than $90,00 has been stolen from a student activity fund at George Rogers Clark High School since 2010, the Winchester Sun is reporting.
The newspaper said that a school employee, Dixie L. Rigney, 61, has been charged in the theft and was arrested Friday. Rigney was alleged to have taken “cash from the fund, altering information about the fund to conceal the theft and altering multiple receipt forms,” the Sun reported.
Online court records show that Rigney has been charged with nine counts of theft by unlawful taking, more than $10,000, and one count each of tampering with physical evidence and second-degree forgery in the case that was investigated by Kentucky State Police.
According to the indictment, the thefts allegedly occurred between July 2010 and January 2019, the newspaper said.
Clark County Public Schools Superintendent Paul Christy told the Sun he could not comment on the case, and was quoted as saying, “It’s still in the hands of law enforcement.”
Rigney was initially taken to the Clark County Detention Center in Winchester, but staff said Saturday morning she had been released.
