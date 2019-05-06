Woman charged with DUI in fatal weekend crash near Keeneland; victim identified

Allison Rebekah Rhoads Fayette County Detention Center

A woman has been charged with driving under the influence after a fatal crash near Keeneland Sunday night.

Allison R. Rhoads, 37, was the driver of a pick-up truck that struck a motorcycle on Rice Road at Back Gate Drive at about 9 p.m., Lexington police Lt. Andrew Daugherty said.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to a Lexington hospital with life-threatening injuries, Daugherty said. Dustin Makaris, 30, of Lexington died at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital, according to the Fayette County Coroner’s Office.

Rhoads may face additional charges in the case, but the investigation is ongoing, Daugherty said.

