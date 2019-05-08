Balance, telling time, a pole were difficult. Lexington officer charged with DUI in cruiser.

What does it look like to have a DUI driver come at you head-on? This deputy found out. A sheriff's deputy on patrol in California saw this SUV dart in front of his car and crash into a row of mailboxes. The close call was caught on dash cam. Nobody was injured. Our Sacramento Bee colleagues posted this video from August 2018. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A sheriff's deputy on patrol in California saw this SUV dart in front of his car and crash into a row of mailboxes. The close call was caught on dash cam. Nobody was injured. Our Sacramento Bee colleagues posted this video from August 2018.

A Lexington police officer was arrested Tuesday morning in Harrison County and charged with driving under the influence.

The officer, Jeffery Burden, 30, was relieved of his sworn duties Tuesday, according to Lexington police spokesperson Brenna Angel.

About 7 a.m. Tuesday, Cynthiana police received a reckless driving complaint involving a Lexington police cruiser that was failing to stay in its lane. It reportedly nearly struck several signs, according to an arrest citation.

A Cynthiana sergeant saw Burden enter a Speedway gas station lot in Cynthiana and strike a red pole protecting the gas pumps, according to the court document.

When the Cynthiana sergeant made contact with Burden, the Lexington officer allegedly appeared unsteady on his feet and had trouble understanding simple questions, according to the arrest citation.

Burden leaned on his car and other objects to keep balance, the court record said. He also had trouble opening his door handle when asked to retrieve an item.

Burden allegedly admitted he was taking Hydrocodone for back pain, according to the arrest citation. He told the arresting officer he left work at 7 a.m. and went to his girlfriend’s house in Georgetown for about two hours, according to Cynthiana police. Burden thought it was close to 9 a.m. when it was 7:23 a.m., police said.

Burden claimed he was extremely tired. He said he had worked all night, but when Cynthiana police contacted the Lexington command staff, they verified he was not on the active roster Monday night, his arrest citation said.

The Cynthiana sergeant spoke to Burden’s girlfriend, who said Burden had not been to work in days. She said he spent the last few nights at her house.

When Burden was at Harrison Memorial Hospital, he asked how long it takes for Xanax to wear off, police said. A preliminary breath test indicated a .002, according to court records. Blood test results are pending.

Burden has been with the Lexington Police Department since 2015. He has been transferred to an administrative assignment in accordance with department policy while the incident is under review, Angel said.