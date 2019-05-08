Man killed at Lexington cookout was shot four times after fight, detective testifies

Screenshot of Facebook page for Aaron Coney.

After being delayed twice due to difficulty finding an attorney without a conflict of interest, the case against a man charged with murder in a Lexington shooting death was sent to a grand jury Wednesday.

Damarcus Daquron Jones, 25, was charged on April 15 with murder in the death of 24-year-old Aaron Coney. Coney was shot and killed on April 14 at the Coolavin Apartments on West Sixth Street, according to police.

Lexington police detective. Brandon Gibbs testified during a preliminary hearing for Jones on Wednesday that Jones had been invited to a cookout at the Coolavin Apartments the night of the shooting. As the evening wore on and people at the party got intoxicated, a physical fight broke out between Jones and Coney, Gibbs said.

Jones left after the fight and returned with a black handgun, Gibbs said. Police accuse Jones of finding Coney in the kitchen of one of the apartments and firing multiple shots.

Coney was taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital where he died of four gunshot wounds, Gibbs said. A Facebook page for Coney said he was a father who worked for Amazon.

When Jones was interviewed by police, he said he remembered being at the cookout and recalled the fight, but did not remember returning with a gun or firing it, Gibbs said. He told police that he “came to” later in a car.

No gun was recovered after the shooting, but Snapchat video from the party showed multiple people passing around a black handgun, Gibbs said. It wasn’t clear who owned the gun in the video or what caliber it was, but 9 mm shell casings were found at the scene of the shooting, he said.

Jones’ preliminary hearing was initially scheduled for April 24, but had to be pushed until he could find a new attorney after it was learned that the attorney who had been appointed to his case was also representing a family member of Coney. Jones could not be assigned a Fayette County public defender, because Coney was being represented by the Fayette County public defenders’ office at the time of his death.

Jones’ preliminary hearing was delayed to May 1, but could not proceed on that day because an attorney had not been found for him.

At the conclusion of Wednesday’s hearing Jones’ case was forwarded on to a Fayette County grand jury, which will decide whether or not to indict him on the murder charge.