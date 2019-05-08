Machete attack that killed 1 and injured two leads to guilty plea from Kentucky man

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A Pulaski County man accused of a brutal 2017 homicide in a machete attack changed his plea Wednesday morning to guilty, according to WKYT.

Cody Hall, accused of killing 50-year-old Scott Holbrook with a machete and gun in July 2017, pleaded guilty Wednesday to murder, assault and wanton endangerment charges. He assaulted Wilma Hislope, 50, and Ashley Coot, 20, with the machete.

When a deputy and a sergeant found Hall armed with a gun and machete after the alleged attacks, he dropped his weapons but then “rushed the officers and began assaulting them,” the Pulaski County sheriff’s office said. The officers used stuns guns on Hall and arrested him after a short foot chase, according to the sheriff’s office.

Holbrook was found dead inside a mobile home and the two women were taken to a nearby hospital, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office did not say what led to the attacks.

During Wednesday’s court proceedings, Holbrook’s family members wore T-shirts that read “Some heroes wear capes, mine wears angel wings.” Holbrook was trying to help the two women who were assaulted, one family member told WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner.

“I protected him all his life,” Crystal Holbrook, Scott Holbrook’s sister, told WKYT. “I wish I was there to protect him that day. Always on my heart, he’s my baby brother and I could not help him.”

A23-year sentence was recommended for Hall, who turned 30 Saturday, WKYT reported.