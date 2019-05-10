Kentucky father faces murder charge after crash kills 3-year-old daughter, injures 3 more

Woman tells her story of DUI arrest to prevent others from drinking and driving Rochelle Fischer is shares her story about the night she got busted for a DUI in Bellingham, hoping others will learn from her mistake. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Rochelle Fischer is shares her story about the night she got busted for a DUI in Bellingham, hoping others will learn from her mistake.

A father has been charged after allegedly driving under the influence in a crash that killed his 3-year-old daughter and injured three more of his children, according to the Warren County sheriff’s office.

The single-vehicle crash occurred around 7:39 p.m. Thursday in Smiths Grove, which is near Bowling Green, the sheriff’s office said. The 2001 Ford Excursion rolled over on the road, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies found 39-year-old Dyllan Martter of Smiths Grove and his four children, who were taken to a nearby hospital, the sheriff’s office said.

Martter’s 3-year-old daughter died shortly after arriving at the hospital, according to the sheriff’s office. The conditions of Martter’s 1-year-old child and his two 11-year-old children have not been released.

Martter was charged with murder. He has also been charged with DUI and three counts of wanton endangerment, records show.

Martter was placed in the Warren County Regional Jail.