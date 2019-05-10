Confederate general was the victim in a Kentucky DUI crash, police say. ‘Spilled’ wine found.

What does it look like to have a DUI driver come at you head-on? This deputy found out. A sheriff's deputy on patrol in California saw this SUV dart in front of his car and crash into a row of mailboxes. The close call was caught on dash cam. Nobody was injured. Our Sacramento Bee colleagues posted this video from August 2018. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A sheriff's deputy on patrol in California saw this SUV dart in front of his car and crash into a row of mailboxes. The close call was caught on dash cam. Nobody was injured. Our Sacramento Bee colleagues posted this video from August 2018.

A Paducah woman was charged with driving under the influence after she allegedly crashed her car into the statue of a Confederate general.

An SUV driven by Chelsea Ball, 28, was found Wednesday night about 100 meters off the road in the middle of city-owned Lang Park in Paducah, police said. She was in a 2008 Volvo XC90, according to court records.

The base of the General Lloyd Tilghman statue was broken and moved to the side from the impact, Ball’s arrest citation states.

Ball told police she swerved to miss a dog before hitting the monument, police said. Several wine bottles appeared to spill during the collision, according to the citation.





She said she had less than one shot of alcohol before crashing, police said.

The woman had a hand injury and was taken to Baptist Health Paducah, where she declined medical attention, police said in a court document.

At the hospital, Ball told hospital staff she participated in a wine tasting while working as a bartender at Grill 211 prior to the collision, Paducah police stated.

Witnesses told police Ball was traveling more than 60 mph and ran a stop sign before the wreck.

Ball declined to provide a sample of blood. She was charged with criminal mischief and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, police said.

She was placed in the McCracken County Jail.

Tilghman was a Confederate general in the Civil War who died in battle in 1863. Paducah Tilghman High School is named after his wife, Augusta Tilghman.