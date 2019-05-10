‘The cockroaches were everywhere,’ including crib. Police: KY children in ‘extreme danger.’

Keeping bed bugs from spreading in your home Bedbugs are parasitic insects that bite the skin of sleeping humans and animals to feed on their blood. They hide in the cracks and crevices of beds, box springs, headboards, bed frames and objects around a bed. Dr. Bobbi Pritt of the Mayo Clinic Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Bedbugs are parasitic insects that bite the skin of sleeping humans and animals to feed on their blood. They hide in the cracks and crevices of beds, box springs, headboards, bed frames and objects around a bed. Dr. Bobbi Pritt of the Mayo Clinic

A complaint led police to a cockroach- and bedbug-infested residence that housed four children living in “extreme danger.”

Conditions in the home led to the arrest of the children’s caretaker and a woman who lives with him in the home.

Louisville police officers were dispatched to the Summer Creek Drive home Thursday night after a person called an abuse hotline, stating a 7-year-old girl came to school with a cut on her lip, police said.

When police arrived, officers found “a severe amount of clutter and trash throughout the inside of the residence” and furniture that had cockroaches, cockroach feces and bedbugs on it, according to a citation.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Dead and living cockroaches were observed along baseboards along with “severe filth,” police said.

Two of the children in the home, 4- and 5-year-old boys, slept on a single twin bed that was too small for both children, according to the arrest citation. Another child, the 7-year-old girl, slept on a single twin bed next to them and both of the mattresses were “completely covered in filth to a severe/extreme state,” according to Louisville police.

Dead and living cockroaches were on both mattresses, as well as their feces and bed bugs, police said. The children stated to officers that when they sleep, “they have bugs crawl on them and bite them,” police said. The children were wearing dirty clothing that police say was “indicative of neglect from the parents.”

The bedroom for the adults, 38-year-old Sean Landrey and 31-year-old Jessica Downs, was also full of clutter, which police said served as an ideal breeding ground for cockroaches.

A child crib was found in the bedroom with a 2-year-old child in severely dirty clothing. When the child was removed from his crib, police say a cockroach was under his head on the mattress.

“Officers observed hundreds of baby cockroaches in the crib along with their feces and bedbugs,” police said in the citation. “Officers believed that the feces were in the amount of thousand plus.”

Police said the cockroaches were everywhere inside the residence along the walls and appliances, and their feces could be seen along the framing throughout the home.

According to Pioneer Pest, cockroaches can spread bacteria and parasites that may be living inside of them. Some of the bacteria in cockroaches can be transmitted to humans, including salmonella, which can cause diseases ranging from food poisoning to typhoid.

They are also known to contain allergens that trigger allergies and increase the severity of asthma symptoms, police said.

Landrey is the biological father to one of the children and the caretaker to the other three children, according to his arrest citation. It did not describe Downs’ relationship to the children, but she lived in the home with Landrey.

They were each charged with four counts of second-degree criminal abuse and four counts of endangering the welfare of a minor.

Police said the children were in extreme danger of serious physical injury and/or death. The children were released to a grandmother, according to the arrest citation.

Jefferson County District Judge Amber Wolf told Landrey and Downs the complaint was “very, very disturbing,” WDRB reported.

Landrey and Downs have been placed in Louisville Metro Corrections on $10,000 bonds.