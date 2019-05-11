Crime
Man arrested with Lego-shaped candy that could give users more than a sugar high
A man with more than a pound of candy laced with THC was arrested in Laurel County Friday night, the sheriff’s office said.
A deputy stopped Jeffrey Fortunato, 27, of Boston, Mass., on Interstate 75 about a mile south of London because his Toyota Yaris was weaving and had almost hit a vehicle, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
The deputy, who could smell marijuana coming from the car, found 1 pound and 3.9 ounces of Lego-shaped gummies, which Fortunato allegedly said contained THC, the chemical intoxicant in marijuana.
Fortunato also had marijuana and “a large amount of U.S. currency,” the sheriff’s office said.
He was arrested and taken to the Laurel County Detention Center on charges of driving under the influence, trafficking in marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He was being held on $10,000 bond Saturday, according to the jail website.
Comments