Mother found 7-year-old son in bed with babysitter. Man charged with sex abuse.

A Perry County man has been charged with sexual abuse after a 7-year-old boy told investigators that he had been touched inappropriately by the man “everyday for the past 3 weeks.”

The Hazard Police Department said in a Facebook post that the man, Brandon Sumner, 25, “had watched the child on several occasions.”

The alleged abuse came to an end, according to a police citation, when the child’s mother found her son in bed with the man and pulled the covers back to reveal her child with his pants and underwear pulled down.

Hazard police arrested Sumner on Monday at his apartment, where the abuse allegedly occurred.

One in four girls and one in six boys will be sexually abused before they turn 18 years old, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center.

He was being held in the Kentucky River Regional Jail and is charged with 19 counts of first-degree sexual abuse.

Sumner is scheduled to be arraigned May 21, according to court records.

Police said they are continuing to investigate, and more charges are pending.