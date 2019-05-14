Police search for man who robbed bank at gunpoint, crashed his getaway vehicle nearby

Lexington police are looking for this man who robbed the Central Bank on West New Circle Road Tuesday. Lexington Police Department

Lexington police are looking for a man who robbed the Central Bank on West New Circle Road at gunpoint Monday morning.

Police were called to the bank at 9:18 a.m., after the man came in with a handgun and demanded money from the clerk.

The man, who wore a gray hoodie and mask, took cash and fled in a vehicle that was later found wrecked near the bank, police said.

Police said the man may have fled on foot in the Hollow Creek area.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (859) 258-3600. Tips, including photos and videos, can be submitted to the police anonymously by texting LEXPD plus the tip to 274637. Tips can also be sent to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at (859) 253-2020 or bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.