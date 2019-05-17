Man accused of giving Kentucky middle school student meth to sell at school

Meth is stronger, more dangerous than ever David Fawcett, a therapist who works with people recovering from crystal meth addiction, talks about the purity of the drug now available and the effects it has on its users. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK David Fawcett, a therapist who works with people recovering from crystal meth addiction, talks about the purity of the drug now available and the effects it has on its users.

A 21-year-old man has been accused of giving a middle school student methamphetamine to sell at Letcher County Middle School.

Robert Wayne “Bobby” Heiston, of Whitesburg, was arrested and charged Thursday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, court records show.

He was being held in the Letcher County Detention Center on Friday.

The Mountain Eagle reported that Sheriff Mickey Stines said Heiston gave a child meth “to take to school with the intention of selling it.”

Stines told the newspaper that the student took the drugs to Letcher County Middle School on Monday and gave them away.

One student was taken to Whitesburg Appalachian Regional Hospital by ambulance, and four other students were taken into custody by the sheriff’s office after the incident, Letcher County Schools Superintendent Denise Yonts said earlier this week.

“If there was any, any, doubt that our county has a major meth epidemic going on right now, all doubt is gone,” Stines said at the time. “We want to try to get a handle on this ... but we have to ask (the public) to be patient because we didn’t get into this problem overnight and we’re not going to solve it overnight.”