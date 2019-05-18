Four Kentucky men arrested in child predator sting

Jarrett Hoskins

Four men, including one from Lexington, were arrested in a “child predator sting” in Franklin County this week, the Kentucky attorney general’s office announced.

Jarrett Hoskins, 23, of Lexington, was arrested Friday and charged with two counts of promoting human trafficking of a victim under age 18 and using electronic means to induce a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited activities.

The other three men, Ricky Cornish Jr., 32, of Frankfort, Joseph Leavitt, 34, of Frankfort, and Michael Stewart, 46, of Sacramento, Ky., are all charged with using electronic means to induce a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited activities.

Hoskins, Cornish and Stewart are being held in the Franklin County Regional Jail. Leavitt was taken to the Shelby County Detention Center.

The undercover operation was conducted Thursday and Friday by the attorney general’s cyber crimes unit with help from several other law enforcement agencies, the attorney general’s office said.