Crime
Nurse accused of sexually abusing Central Kentucky Baptist Health hospital patient
A Richmond nurse has been charged with sexual abuse of a Baptist Health Richmond hospital patient, according to WKYT.
Alvin Clark Buckmaster, 49, was caught on surveillance cameras numerous times with the victim in October, according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner.
The nurse allegedly was seen exposing the patient to sexually assault her among other instances of similar contact, according to media reports.
He was arrested Tuesday, WKYT reported.
Comments