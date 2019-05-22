Nurse accused of sexually abusing Central Kentucky Baptist Health hospital patient

Alvin Buckmaster WKYT

A Richmond nurse has been charged with sexual abuse of a Baptist Health Richmond hospital patient, according to WKYT.

Alvin Clark Buckmaster, 49, was caught on surveillance cameras numerous times with the victim in October, according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner.

The nurse allegedly was seen exposing the patient to sexually assault her among other instances of similar contact, according to media reports.

He was arrested Tuesday, WKYT reported.