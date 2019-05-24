Nearly 6 years in prison, a $19.2 million tax bill. Fraud ends badly for Kentucky businessman.

The bank teller stole just under $200,000. 401(K) 2012

Expensive tax fraud is sending a Garrard County business owner to prison for nearly six years, and he’ll be forced to pay the IRS $19.2 million in restitution.

U.S. District Judge Karen Caldwell sentenced Clarence Michel Jr., 48, Thursday, according to the U.S. attorney’s office. In addition to 71 months in prison and restitution, Michel will be on supervised release for three years when he gets out of prison.

The Lancaster man pleaded guilty in a $15 million tax scheme in which he instructed an employee not to file required tax forms for six staffing companies that were Michel’s customers.

He also told an employee not to pay the employment taxes withheld from employees’ paychecks, prosecutors said. The companies failed to pay $14.7 million in federal taxes as a result.

The money that wasn’t paid to the government was redirected to Michel, who told another employee to pay Michel monthly from the company’s accounts and make it appear income taxes were withheld from the money going to Michel. He underpaid his own income taxes that way by $2.4 million over a four-year period, the U.S. attorney’s office said.

Michel pleaded guilty to one charge of conspiracy to defraud the government and four additional charges of preparing false personal tax returns.