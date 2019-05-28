One man shot three times, another man shot in his doorway, Lexington police say

Here’s how Lexington can solve violent crimes with its new ATF technology Lexington got free technology supplied by the ATF that "compares images of cartridge casings recovered at crimes scenes and firearms recovered by law enforcement to connect shooting incidents and identify shooters." Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Lexington got free technology supplied by the ATF that "compares images of cartridge casings recovered at crimes scenes and firearms recovered by law enforcement to connect shooting incidents and identify shooters."

Lexington police are searching for a gunman after two men were shot early Tuesday morning in the city’s northside.

The shooting happened just before 5 a.m. at Oak Street near Charles Avenue, according to Lexington police Lt. Andrew Daugherty. When police arrived, it found a man in the grass on Charles Avenue with gunshot wounds in his neck, leg and calf, according to Daugherty.

Another man was shot in his stomach while standing in his doorway at a home on the 400 block of Oak Street, Daugherty said. Police believe the second victim was not an intended target.

Numerous shell casings were found off Charles Avenue, Daugherty added.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Both men were taking the University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital and their injuries are not considered life-threatening, according to police.

A description of the suspect was not given.