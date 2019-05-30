Crime
Lexington man allegedly tried to meet a 12-year-old girl. It was actually an undercover cop.
A Lexington man allegedly traveled to Lincoln County to meet what he thought was a 12-year-old girl; he was instead met by an undercover deputy waiting to arrest him, police said.
A concerned parent alerted Lincoln County sheriff’s deputies about messages he discovered on his 12-year-old daughter’s phone, the sheriff’s office said. John Ault, a 58-year-old Lexington man was allegedly communicating with the young girl, according to the sheriff’s office.
Ault attempted to meet the girl at the old Moreland Dollar Store in Lincoln County, according to the sheriff.
Ault was taken into custody and charged with use of electronics to procure a minor for sex.
He has been placed in the Lincoln County Regional Jail and was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday morning.
