Lexington man allegedly tried to meet a 12-year-old girl. It was actually an undercover cop.

Federal program targets online child predators The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force was developed federally in 1998 as the number of children and teenagers using the internet increased and child sexual abuse images became available electronically, authorities say. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force was developed federally in 1998 as the number of children and teenagers using the internet increased and child sexual abuse images became available electronically, authorities say.

A Lexington man allegedly traveled to Lincoln County to meet what he thought was a 12-year-old girl; he was instead met by an undercover deputy waiting to arrest him, police said.

A concerned parent alerted Lincoln County sheriff’s deputies about messages he discovered on his 12-year-old daughter’s phone, the sheriff’s office said. John Ault, a 58-year-old Lexington man was allegedly communicating with the young girl, according to the sheriff’s office.

Ault attempted to meet the girl at the old Moreland Dollar Store in Lincoln County, according to the sheriff.

Ault was taken into custody and charged with use of electronics to procure a minor for sex.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

He has been placed in the Lincoln County Regional Jail and was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday morning.