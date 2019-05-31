Two men taken to hospital after shooting in south Lexington

Here’s how Lexington can solve violent crimes with its new ATF technology Lexington got free technology supplied by the ATF that "compares images of cartridge casings recovered at crimes scenes and firearms recovered by law enforcement to connect shooting incidents and identify shooters." Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Lexington got free technology supplied by the ATF that "compares images of cartridge casings recovered at crimes scenes and firearms recovered by law enforcement to connect shooting incidents and identify shooters."

Two men were in stable condition after they were found shot Thursday night in a residential neighborhood near Tates Creek Road, Lexington police said.

Police were dispatched to Waxwing Way, which is off Walden Drive, about 10:20 p.m. Thursday following multiple reports of shots fired, according to Sgt. Jeremy Brislin.

Officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds on Sugar Creek Drive, near its intersection with Waxwing, according to Brislin.

After the first victim was taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital, a second male victim was found in the same area. He had a single gunshot wound and was also taken to UK Hospital, Brislin said.

Both men were in stable condition as of 8 a.m. Friday, according to Brislin.

A description of the suspect was not given.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Lexington police at (859) 258-3600.

Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to CRIMES (274637). Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at (859) 253-2020 or www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.



