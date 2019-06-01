Five arrested in Rowan County drug bust that nets cocaine and heroin valued at $160,000

Five men were charged and $160,000 in drugs were seized in a drug bust in Rowan County.

A Kentucky State Police trooper made a traffic stop along I-64 in Rowan County Thursday, and a police dog brought to the scene by Morehead police alerted officers that there might be drugs in the vehicle, state police said.

Troopers searched the vehicle and seized $7,043, a gun and 95 grams of suspected heroin, state police said.

The driver, Daniel Bowling, 56, of Sandy Hook, was cited for careless driving and released, but state police said they got further information about drug trafficking that led them to search a residence in Rowan County Friday.

They found and seized 1180 grams of cocaine, 45 grams of heroin, marijuana, $660 in cash and two vehicles. The drugs have a combined street value of about $160,000, police said.

Five people were arrested: Dominic Adams, 36, and Andre Hall, 32, both of Detroit; Lachan Moore, 27, and Thomas Wallace, 40, both of Morehead, and Moses Wright, 49, of Fort Wayne, Ind.

Adams, Hall, Moore and Wallace were all charged with first-degree trafficking of heroin, engaging in organized crime and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Wright is charged with two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine and heroin), engaging in organized crime and possession of drug paraphernalia.

All five were taken to the Rowan County Detention Center.