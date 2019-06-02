Lexington man arrested after witnesses report he pointed Airsoft rifle at people downtown

Josiah D. White

Police got reports Sunday afternoon that a person with an apparent AR-15 was in downtown Lexington, but responding officers quickly learned the man was actually carrying an Airsoft rifle.

Witnesses had reported that the man was wearing camouflage clothing and pointing the rifle at people, police said. Officers were called at 2:30 p.m.

Airsoft rifles fire plastic projectiles and are sometimes used in games.

Officers found 27-year-old Josiah D. White and charged him with with public intoxication and disorderly conduct, according to police.