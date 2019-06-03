Kentucky woman charged with 2 DUIs within 16 hours Sunday

Tiffany Henderson was arrested for a DUI twice in one day. She also faces charges for public intoxication and fourth-degree assault. Warren County Regional Jail

A Warren County woman was charged twice with driving under the influence Sunday after she was stopped twice within about 16 hours.

Tiffany Henderson, 29, was charged with DUI early Sunday morning. Later that day. she was charged again with DUI plus public intoxication, two counts of fourth-degree assault and wanton endangerment, according to the arrest citation.

About 3:30 a.m. Sunday, the Warren County sheriff’s department responded to multiple complaints of reckless driving about Henderson and reports that she had driven off the road multiple times, according to the arrest citation. An officer found Henderson in a field; she allegedly was in the driver’s seat of a running vehicle. She was clearly under the influence and could not perform sobriety tests, according to the officer’s report.

Henderson admitted to using prescription drugs and methamphetamine, according to court records. According to police, Henderson hadn’t been convicted previously of a DUI.

Responding to a report of a disturbance later Sunday, a sheriff’s deputy found Henderson on Coonhunters Road and she failed sobriety tests, according to court records. Henderson told police she had been awake since the first arrest Sunday morning and had taken Suboxone and Gabapentin after her first arrest.

Henderson said she had been in a physical fight with her mother, according to the arrest citation. Henderson told police she left her mother’s house and drove elsewhere in an attempt “to get away” from her mother and Craig Runner, a witness to the disturbance, according to the report.

Runner said Henderson had arrived at his house, and when she was told to leave, Henderson smacked Runner in the face and knocked his glasses off, according to the arrest citation.

After the altercation at Runner’s house, Tiffany Henderson arrived at the house of her mother, Nancy Henderson, with Runner following, according to the arrest citation.

Tiffany Henderson allegedly attempted to fight Runner again and allegedly hit Nancy Henderson in the face when she attempted to break up the fight, according to the arrest citation.

Tiffany Henderson faces a wanton endangerment charge because two juvenile witnesses on bikes told police Henderson was “flying down the road” and almost hit them, according to the arrest citation.



