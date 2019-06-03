Infant hospitalized for nearly 30 bone fractures. Central Kentucky father charged.

Sean Dykes of Madison County has been charged with two counts of assault and one count of abuse of a minor.

A Madison County man has been charged with multiple counts of assault following the hospitalization of a 3-month-old infant with about 27 bone fractures, according to court records.

Sean Dykes, 24, has been charged with two counts of assault and one count of abuse of a minor. Dykes is the primary caregiver and father of the infant, according to the arrest citation.

On May 25, paramedics and officers from the Richmond Police Department were dispatched to a home in Madison County. Dykes’ daughter was taken to the hospital where medical staff treated her for 27 fractures in her skull, ribs, spine, arms, legs, hands and feet, according to medical records. She had bruises on her head and stomach.

According to the citation, Dykes was charged five days later. Police said Dykes stated that he suffers from multiple personality disorder and recently had been under a lot of stress.

Dykes allegedly told investigators he entered a rage and blacked out before slamming the infant against a bed and punching her, police said. He allegedly resurfaced from the rage to find his daughter with cuts and bruises on her head.

According to court records, Dykes allegedly said his involvement in the assault was the “only possible explanation” for the infant’s injuries.

Dykes also allegedly said he was sorry for the abuse and would apologize to his daughter if he could, according to the citation.

In March, Dyke’s girlfriend and mother of the infant reported that Dykes allegedly pushed her to the floor and strangled her for 10-15 seconds, according to police who included the information on the child abuse arrest citation. The child’s mother said she was unable to swallow for days after the alleged strangulation.

Dykes was placed at the Madison County Detention Center.