Car strikes man, Lexington spa business before fleeing

A man was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car outside Spa Gallery. When the driver attempted to leave, the window was damaged as well. Rebekah Alvey

A man was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car Monday in the parking lot of Spa Gallery on New Circle Road, Lexington Fire Department Battalion Chief Rob Larkin said.

During the incident, a front window of the building was also damaged.

Larkin said the driver allegedly responsible for hitting the man was attempting to get away from the scene when she hit the building. Larkin said the business was closed but the victim was a painter.

Police were searching for the driver who fled the scene. Names of the victim and the driver were not released.