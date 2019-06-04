Ky. man who leaked Singapore records identifying people with HIV is convicted

Mugshots.com

A Winchester man who leaked the records of thousands of people whose names were on an HIV registry in Singapore was convicted in federal court in Lexington Tuesday.

According to testimony during his two-day trial in U.S. District Court in Lexington, Mikhy Farrera-Brochez, 34, got access to a database that belonged to the Ministry of Health in Singapore and sent it to his mother in Kentucky, the Department of Justice said.

The database “listed the private identifying and medical information of thousands of people in Singapore living with HIV, including more than 50 U.S. citizens,” according to the justice department.

The justice department said that Farrerra-Brochez retrieved the information when he came back to Kentucky last year and sent an email Jan. 22 “to several officials of the Government of Singapore that included three links to places on the internet where he had put copies of the database. He made several demands in that email.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“On February 18, 2019, he sent a second email to officials of the Government of Singapore threatening to publish the database if his demands were not met.”

A jury convicted Farrera-Brochez of two counts sending threatening communications to the government of Singapore and its ministry of health and one count of possessing and transferring the identities of other people in interstate and foreign commerce with the intent to commit or in connection with a crime.

Farrera-Brochez is to be sentenced Sept. 27. He could face up to two years in prison on each of the two counts of sending threatening communications and up to five years for possessing and transferring the identity information.

Farrera-Brochez was deported from Singapore in 2018 after serving a 28-month sentence for drug-related offenses and fraud, including lying about his HIV status, Channel NewsAsia based in Singapore reported earlier this year.

He had reportedly gotten the HIV database from his partner, a Singapore doctor. The doctor was charged for not keeping possession of the records.

Reuters reported that the records included the names, addresses and ID numbers of 5,400 people from Singapore who had been diagnosed with HIV through January 2013 and 8,800 foreigners who had been diagnosed through December 2011.