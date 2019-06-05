Armed man allegedly takes juvenile from Kentucky Kroger. Large group of witnesses interferes

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A Louisville man pointed a gun at witnesses and took a juvenile against his will from a Kroger near downtown Louisville, according to police.

About 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, 58-year-old Fabao Chen took the boy from the Kroger on West Broadway off 27th Avenue in Louisville, police said. When a passerby noticed the kidnapping, the witness tried to intervene but Chen pulled a gun out of his pants and pointed it at them, according to a court record.

Chen pointed the gun at the juvenile’s head and took him to an apartment just a couple of blocks away from Kroger, according to police.

When Chen and the juvenile arrived at the apartment, “a large group formed” attempting to make Chen release the minor he kidnapped, police said. The man then pointed the gun at the crowd in a threatening manner.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The gun was later found to be a BB gun, Chen’s arrest citation stated.

Louisville police arrested Chen just before 7 p.m. Tuesday. The age of the juvenile was not immediately released. It’s not clear if the juvenile was of any relation to Chen. Police did not state if the juvenile was harmed.

Chen was charged with kidnapping and three counts of wanton endangerment. He was placed in the Louisville jail and was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday.