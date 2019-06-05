Kentucky man accused of raping 12-year-old girl at gunpoint while other man waited outside

Jonathan Nash Carpenter Bourbon County Detention Center

Two men have been charged in connection with the sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl at gunpoint in Harrison County.

Jonathan Nash Carpenter, 18, is charged with rape and sodomy, according to court records. Hezekiah Hockensmith, 19, is charged with complicity to rape and complicity to sodomy, according to his arrest citation.

The two are accused of picking the 12-year-old up from her grandparents’ house in the early morning hours of May 31, according to court records.

State police accuse Carpenter of brandishing a handgun and ordering the child to perform oral sex on him, according to court records. Hockensmith is accused of being in the vehicle with Carpenter at the time, and then driving Carpenter and the girl to his house, according to court records.

Carpenter is accused of raping the girl at gunpoint inside Hockensmith’s house while Hockensmith waited outside, according to court records.

The men dropped the girl off at a gas station when they learned that her family had reported her missing, according to court records.

Carpenter is being held in the Bourbon County jail on a $50,000 bond, according to court records. Hockensmith was released on a $25,000 bond, according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner.