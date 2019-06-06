Convicted of molesting a child who is now 9 years old, Kentucky man gets life sentence

Federal program targets online child predators The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force was developed federally in 1998 as the number of children and teenagers using the internet increased and child sexual abuse images became available electronically, authorities say. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force was developed federally in 1998 as the number of children and teenagers using the internet increased and child sexual abuse images became available electronically, authorities say.

A Kenton County man will serve life in prison after being found guilty of sodomizing and sexually abusing a girl under the age of 10, according to media reports.

Jeremy Bromley, 41, was indicted by a grand jury in July on two counts of sexual abuse and one count of sodomy, according to court records. In April, a Kenton County jury deliberated a little more than an hour to find Breeden guilty on all counts, FOX 19 reported.

The same jury took ten minutes Wednesday to decide on life in prison for Breeden, according to Cincinnati.com. A judge followed the jury’s recommendation.

The young girl, who is now 9 years old, said Breeden performed oral sex on her at Breeden’s home last year, Local 12 reported. She also said Breeden put her hand on his penis and “tongue kissed” her, according to Local 12.

The girl told her mother about the encounter a few weeks later and the mother confronted Breeden over text messages, Cincinnati.com reported.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders mentioned in court Breeden sent 26 texts to the mother referencing apologizing to the child, healing the child and rebuilding her trust, according to FOX 19.

“Jeremy Breeden’s own attempts to talk the child’s mother out of calling the police ultimately secured his conviction,” Sanders told FOX 19. “The defendant smugly thought his words would convince this mother not to turn him in, but he thought very wrong because she was a ferocious advocate for her baby as every good mother should be. This child was brave as brave as the child was honest, and just a fantastic witness.”

Breeden will be eligible for parole after 20 years, Local 12 reported.