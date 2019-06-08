Man allegedly got high, set his own home on fire, then argued with the firefighters

Timothy Stewart

A man from Manchester is accused of setting fire to his own home and then getting into an argument with the firefighters who were trying to put it out.

The Clay County sheriff’s office said Timothy Stewart, 43, of Belles Fork Road, “became extremely intoxicated and set fire to the residence” on Friday.

When the Lockards Creek Fire Department responded, Stewart became “belligerent” with the firefighters, and sheriff’s deputies were called, according to the sheriff’s office.

He was arrested at about 7:30 p.m. and charged with arson, wanton endangerment, disorderly conduct and public intoxication of a controlled substance.

Stewart was being held in the Clay County Detention Center on Saturday.