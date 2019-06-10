Two dogs found on road, another dead in a bag. Kentucky sheriff’s office investigating.

What can you do to stop animal abuse? Witnessing animal abuse can be difficult, but according to the Humane Society of the Unites States, it is important not to turn away from animal cruelty. Here are tips to help stop animal abuse. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing animal abuse can be difficult, but according to the Humane Society of the Unites States, it is important not to turn away from animal cruelty. Here are tips to help stop animal abuse.

A puppy was found dead in a bag and two more were found in bad shape off a McCracken County road, the sheriff’s office said Monday.

Two people driving down a gravel road Sunday near Metropolis Ferry Landing in West Paducah saw two puppies running across the road, according to Deputy Lindsey Miller. The puppies may have been spooked, and they ran toward a bag off the road, Miller said.

When the driver and passenger exited the car, they found a puppy dead inside the bag, the sheriff’s office said.

The puppies are around 8 weeks old and are either cane corsos or bulldog mixed breeds, Miller said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The two dogs found alive were transported to the McCracken County Humane Society and were being treated there, according to the sheriff’s office.

“They are doing better,” Miller said Monday. “There were not in good condition yesterday. They were very lethargic, in bad shape physically and emaciated like crazy. They got whatever medical treatment they needed and a lot of love.”

The sheriff’s office called it an animal cruelty investigation and asked the public to call its office at 270-444-4719 with any information.