Lexington suspect arrested three years after allegedly shooting man dropped off by Uber

A Lexington man was arrested last week nearly three years after he allegedly shot and injured a man who had just been just dropped off by an Uber vehicle.

At 6 a.m. on June 26, 2016, officers responded to the corner of North Limestone and East 7th Street, where they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, court records show.

The victim said he was just dropped off by an Uber near the intersection and was approached by three men who showed handguns and directed him into an alley, an arrest citation states. The men took the victim’s phone and wallet, and one of the men then told him to get on his knees, police said.

When the victim complied, one of the suspects pushed a gun to the back of his head and spoke in an aggressive manner, he told police. The victim then decided “to fight for his life” and he grabbed the man and fought him while the other two ran away, police said.

During the altercation, Timothy Shelby shot the victim several times, according to police. Shelby, 25, fled on foot and the victim was located by a jogger a short time later, Shelby’s arrest citation states.

The victim was taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital’s emergency room with life-threatening injuries, police said. He later recovered.

At the scene, police collected a piece of a shirt torn from the shooting suspect from his fight with the victim, according to the arrest citation. The shirt was tested for DNA and in 2018, Kentucky State Police confirmed DNA extracted from the shirt determined the individual wearing it was Shelby.

A warrant was issued for Shelby’s arrest and he was taken into custody by the Powell County Sheriff’s Department Friday, according to his citation. He has been charged with assault and robbery.

Shelby has been relocated to the Fayette County Detention Center.