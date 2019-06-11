Suspect killed, state police trooper injured in Eastern Kentucky shooting

A Kentucky State Police trooper was injured following a shootout that left a suspect dead, according to state police.

The shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. Monday off Hull School Road in Perry County, where state police and the Perry County Sheriff’s Office were executing a search warrant regarding suspicious drug activity, said state police trooper Jody Sims.

When police cruisers and sheriff vehicles arrived at the home, they saw several people “acting suspiciously” go inside a residence across the street, Sims said.

Officers turned their attention to the other home, and troopers heard what sounded like gunfire coming from the residence, state police said. After police instructed the group to drop the gun, a brief exchange of gunfire ensued, according to Sims.

One trooper was struck by a bullet in his leg and was taken to Hazard ARH Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Sims said. He was released Tuesday.

According to state police, the man who died was the only suspect firing a weapon. The others left the residence and were detained. It’s not clear if any of the other suspects were charged.





The names of the victim and trooper have not been released. The injured trooper was a member of the state police’s drug interdiction team.

It’s not clear if the two residences were connected in any way, Sims said.

Kentucky State Police’s critical response team is leading the investigation.