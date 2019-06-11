Ky. police seek help finding man who shot at officers. Tattoos might help identify him.

Jacob Ray Julick

Police in Northern Kentucky are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who they say fired shots at officers during a traffic stop.

Jacob Ray Julick, 27, is accused of shooting at Lakeside Park police officers who stopped him in front of the Speedway gas station on Dixie Highway last Thursday. Julick ran from the scene with a 9 mm pistol and might still be in the Northern Kentucky area, Erlanger police said.

Julick is charged with two counts of attempted murder of police officers, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and being a persistent felony offender.

Erlanger police released photos of Julick, saying he is 5-foot-11 and 160 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He has several tattoos, including a tattoo on his neck that says “Cov. Honkey” and one on his wrist that says “Lil Cuz.”

Anyone who sees him should call 911 or Kenton County dispatchers at 859-356-3191.