Children’s playhouse held drugs, syringes and guns. Kentucky woman arrested.

Patsy Hopkins

About three pounds of crystal meth, along with syringes, guns and money were found inside a playhouse for children in Laurel County.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said four children had easy access to the playhouse where the drugs and guns were found about nine miles south of London late Sunday night.

According to a police citation, the Laurel County and Knox County sheriff’s offices found “a large sum of drugs” while investigating a drug complaint in Knox County. A man told them that “the money and other items were at his mother’s house in Laurel County.”

At the home off Ky. 1223 in Laurel County, they found a gun wrapped in a rag inside the playhouse on a shelf above the “crystal substance,” along with loaded and unloaded syringes inside a black bag in the playhouse, according to the citation.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Patsy Hopkins, 63, of Corbin, was arrested and charged with four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed deadly weapon.

Hopkins was taken to the Laurel County Detention Center but had been released from custody as of Tuesday evening.

Hopkins’ last name was listed as Hoskins in Laurel District Court records. She was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday morning.