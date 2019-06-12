An infant is on life support after severe beating. Kentucky father charged.

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) statistics show that more than 700,000 children are referred to child protective agencies as a result of abuse or neglect in the U.S. each year. According to Purva Grover, M.D., a pediatric eme Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) statistics show that more than 700,000 children are referred to child protective agencies as a result of abuse or neglect in the U.S. each year. According to Purva Grover, M.D., a pediatric eme

A Louisville man is accused of severely injuring his 2-month-old child who is now on life support, according to court records.

Donnie Rowe, 28, allegedly admitted to police that he hurt the 2-month-old child on June 7, according to the arrest citation. Rowe was charged with first-degree assault and first-degree criminal abuse.

The baby has been receiving medical treatment since June 8 for multiple skull fractures, retinal hemorrhages and several other documented injuries consistent with abusive head trauma, according to the arrest citation.

Police said it is not clear if the child will survive, according to the arrest citation.

Rowe’s arraignment has been scheduled for Thursday.