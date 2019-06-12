Central Kentucky man threatens to beat up judge and fight or kill deputies, police say

(Not so) smooth criminals Sometimes plans don't quite work out as intended. Take a look at some would-be criminals who could have used a practice run or two. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sometimes plans don't quite work out as intended. Take a look at some would-be criminals who could have used a practice run or two.

A Lawrenceburg man faces multiple charges after allegedly attempting to resist arrest, threatening to kill officers and fight a judge, police said.

On June 7, the Anderson County sheriff’s department found Franklin Uhlman, 60, allegedly intoxicated and attempting to enter the driver’s seat of a vehicle, according to court records.

Uhlman allegedly told police he had drank while driving to a house, according to the arrest citation. Officers found an open 22 oz. Old Milwaukee can inside the vehicle, and Uhlman smelled of alcohol, was unsteady on his feet and had slurred speech, according to the arrest citation.

When officers asked Uhlman to complete a sobriety test, he allegedly attempted to walk away, according to the arrest citation. When told he was under arrest, Uhlman protested, pulled away from officers and attempted to resist arrest.

Officers were able to move Uhlman into a police vehicle, where he threatened to kill and fight the officers, according to the arrest citation. While at the police department, Uhlman also threatened to beat up “the judge,” which he clarified was Judge Dutton. Donna Dutton is a district judge in the county. Uhlman threatened to fight an officer if the handcuffs were removed, for a

second time.

Uhlman was charged with resisting arrest, third-degree terroristic threatening, second-degree disorderly conduct, possession of an open alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle and DUI.