Police investigate after man shot in neck in Lexington parking lot

A man was sent to the hospital with a gunshot wound following a shooting in the Eastland Parkway neighborhood.

Lexington police spokeswoman Brenna Angel said officers responded to a report of a man walking in a parking lot in the 1700 block of Jennifer Road with a handgun around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, Angel said a man was found in the road with a gunshot wound.

The man was shot in the neck, according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner.

Angel said police are not sure if the victim was shot by the man described in the initial call or if the victim was the man police were called to investigate.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The investigation is ongoing, Angel said.