Lexington man sentenced to 20 years for using Craigslist to get young girl for sex

A Lexington man has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for attempting to entice minors into sexual activity, according to a U.S. attorney’s office in Kentucky.

Dallas Hatton, 34, was sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court for using the internet, with his cellphone, to attempt to coerce a minor to engage in sexual activity, according to the release. Hatton was initially arrested Oct. 11, 2017, according to the office of Robert Duncan Jr., U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky.

Hatton had admitted to speaking with an undercover law enforcement agent over Craigslist, according to Duncan’s office. The agent posed as a father of a young girl in responding to an ad posted by Hatton.

Hatton texted and emailed with the undercover agent and showed interest in having sex with the made-up minor daughter, according to the U.S. attorney. Hatton was arrested after police officers executed a search warrant at his home, where they found child pornography images on his electronic media.

In October 2018, Hatton pleaded guilty to enticing minors, according to the release. Under federal law, he must serve 85% of his prison sentence and will be on lifetime probation following his release.

The U.S. Secret Service and Cyber Crimes Branch of the Kentucky attorney general’s office conducted the investigation, according to the release.