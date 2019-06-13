After crash, Ky. man charged with driving a horse and buggy drunk. 7 children were passengers.

Reuben Yoder was charged with 10 felonies after police responded to a crash between a car and horse and buggy. Yoder was reportedly driving the horse and buggy while under the influence of alcohol. Yoder was reportedly driving with his wife and their eight children. Warren County Regional Jail

A Warren County man has been charged after driving a horse and buggy under the influence of alcohol, according to WKYT.

The Smiths Grove Police Department responded to a crash late Tuesday night involving a car and a horse and buggy, the Bowling Green Daily News reported. Reuben Yoder, 34, was driving the horse and buggy with his wife and their seven children, whose ages range from 9 months to 12-years-old.

Police arrested Yoder after they detected an odor of alcohol, and Yoder displayed signs of intoxication, according to the Bowling Green Daily News. After sobriety and breath tests indicated alcohol consumption, Yoder was arrested and taken to the local hospital for evaluation.

No one was injured in the crash, according to WKYT.

In the arrest citation obtained by the Daily News, an officer wrote Yoder initially claimed one of his children were driving the horse and buggy, however, the children identified Yoder as the driver.

Yoder was charged with nine counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, operating a non-motor vehicle under the influence of intoxicants and first-degree criminal mischief, according to court documents.

The wanton endangerment and criminal mischief counts could result in up to five years in prison, according to Bowling Green Daily News.