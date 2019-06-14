Numerous windows broken in Meadowthorpe. Lexington police seek tips to find BB gun vandal.

Police release video of car possibly involved in Meadowthorpe BB gun damage BB gun shots possibly fired from a light-colored passenger car between the hours of 2 and 3 a.m. Thursday caused damage to homes and cars in the Meadowthorpe area, Lexington police say. Numerous windows were broken. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK BB gun shots possibly fired from a light-colored passenger car between the hours of 2 and 3 a.m. Thursday caused damage to homes and cars in the Meadowthorpe area, Lexington police say. Numerous windows were broken.

Lexington police released a surveillance video to generate tips about BB gun vandalism in the Meadowthorpe neighborhood that broke numerous windows.

Police are investigating after a dozen homes and vehicles were damaged by BB gun pellets Thursday, according to police spokeswoman Brenna Angel.

Based on surveillance video, police believe shots were fired from a light-colored passenger car between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m., Angel said. In addition to releasing the video, police added extra patrols in the neighborhood.

Lexington police encourage anyone with information regarding the vandalism to contact them by calling (859) 258-3600 or by texting LEXPD with anonymous tips to CRIMES (274637.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at (859) 253-2020.