Kentucky has one of the highest black homicide rates in the nation, report finds

Kentucky ranked sixth among the states for the rate at which blacks die by homicide in a recent study analyzing 2016 rates.

In 2016, there were 106 homicides in the state, meaning there were 28.85 black victims per 100,000 residents, according to the report released by the Violence Policy Center. The data for 2016 was the most recent data available.

The Violence Policy Center is a research and advocacy group which aims to stop gun death and injury through education and policy change, according to the website.

Nationally, there were 7,756 black homicide victims in 2016, which is a rate of 20.44 homicides per 100,000 residents, according to the policy center. The overall national homicide rate was 5.10 per 100,000, and the national white homicide rate was 2.96 per 100,000.

While blacks represent only 13% of the U.S population, they made up 51% of all homicide victims, the policy center said.

In Kentucky, there were 70 more black male homicide victims than female, according to the policy center report. The average age of black homicide victims was 32-years-old, with 6% of victims under 18.

Of all Kentucky homicides in which the weapon was identified, 90 out of 102 victims — or 88 percent —were killed with guns. Comparatively, the national rate of black homicides by gun was 87%.

Missouri reported the highest rate of black homicide, followed by Wisconsin, West Virginia, Illinois and Indiana.