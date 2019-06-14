Woman who died in fiery crash was stopped in construction zone. Another driver has been jailed.

Fazliddin Bozorov

A man from Brooklyn, N.Y., was arrested after a crash in Taylor County that left a woman dead Thursday afternoon.

Kentucky State Police said Dawn Miles, 42, of Columbia, was stopped in a construction zone on Ky. 55 when her Jeep Wrangler was hit by a Volvo truck driven by Fazliddin Bozorov, 34, at 4:08 p.m.

State police said the Jeep flipped and hit a Chevy Silverado, and both vehicles caught fire.

Miles was pronounced dead at the scene.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Bozorov was arrested and charged with reckless homicide, failure to render aid, reckless driving and failure of non-owner to maintain required insurance. He was taken to the Taylor County Detention Center.

The driver of the Silverado, Jeffrey Hubbard, 60, of New Albany, Ind., and his passenger were not injured.