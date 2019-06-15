How common is shoplifting? In three days this week, Lexington police made 35 arrests.

Lexington police arrested 35 people during a shoplifting investigation between June 10 and 12. Lexington Police Department

Nearly three dozen people were arrested during a “shoplifting blitz” at stores in Hamburg and along the Richmond Road corridor this week.

The Lexington Police Department said officers made 35 arrests between June 10 and June 12 and recovered $6,850 in stolen property, including power tools, cookware, clothing, cosmetics and pet food.

Police said they filed 32 charges related to shoplifting, five related to burglary and five related to drugs. They also issued citations to five people and served 18 warrants during the blitz.

“Loss prevention employees from 14 businesses worked with officers to target shoplifting and theft suspects,” police said in a news release Saturday.

Representatives of the Kentucky Organized Retail Crime Association helped with the blitz.

