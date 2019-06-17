Student accused in Snapchat threats against UK classroom building set to change plea

False bomb threat leads to police arresting UK student A UK student and healthcare employee was arrested Thursday morning after police say she falsely reported a bomb threat made about the White Hall classroom building on Wednesday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A UK student and healthcare employee was arrested Thursday morning after police say she falsely reported a bomb threat made about the White Hall classroom building on Wednesday.

A woman accused of making threats on Snapchat against the University of Kentucky’s White Hall Classroom Building last November intends to change her not guilty plea in the case, according to federal court records.

Haily Loraine Duvall, 20, was indicted in December on eleven counts of threatening interstate communications and four counts of maliciously conveying false information concerning a threat, according to court records. Last week, her attorneys filed a motion indicating she was ready to change her plea in the case.

A deal has been reached, but attorneys are working out “the specific language of the plea agreement,” according to court records.

At the time the threats were made, Duvall was a sophomore at UK and worked part time at UK Healthcare. The threats were reported to UK police by Duvall on Nov. 7, 2018, according to court records.

Before Duvall was accused of making the threats, she was interviewed by the Kentucky Kernel. She told the student newspaper that students who were concerned about the threats shouldn’t go to class if they didn’t want to. She was quoted as saying, “Your life is worth more than 10 participation points. Or notes you can get from a fellow student. This should not be taken like a grain of salt; there should be some concern in this situation.”

At the time, Duvall told UK police that she’d overheard students talking about threats against the White Hall Classroom Building, according to court records.

Duvall showed police several screen shots of Snapchat messages, including one that said “white hall is about to be white ashes along with every (a******) student in it,” according to court records. Investigators would eventually tie later threats to an IP address registered to Duvall, according to her affidavit.

During an interview with investigators on Nov. 8, 2018, Duvall admitted to creating the Snapchat messages, according to her affidavit.

Duvall is scheduled to be re-arraigned on June 24.