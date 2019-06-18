Georgetown man sentenced to more than 16 years in federal prison on child porn charges

Child sexual abuse statistics in the United States One in four girls and one in six boys will be sexually abused before they turn 18 years old, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK One in four girls and one in six boys will be sexually abused before they turn 18 years old, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center.

A Georgetown man has been sentenced to more than 16 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to charges related to child pornography.

Nicholas Aaron Willinger, 35, was sentenced to 200 months in federal prison and must pay $3,000 in restitution, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Kentucky. Willinger will also have a life-long term of supervised release after leaving prison, according to the news release.

Willinger must serve at least 85 percent of his sentence, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. He admitted to knowingly receiving explicit images of children on his laptop computer, according to the release. Investigators also report that they found 56 videos of child pornography on Willinger’s computer, including 11 videos showing children under six years old.

Four videos on Willinger’s computer showed “sadistic or masochistic conduct,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Willinger’s case was investigated by Kentucky State Police and the FBI.