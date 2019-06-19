Berea woman, 78, dies in Lexington after pedestrian-motorcycle accident

A Berea woman died Wednesday after a motorcycle collided with a pedestrian, according to the Fayette County coroner’s office.

Betty Pheanis, 78, died at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital of injuries she received in the Saturday accident, according to the coroner’s office. The accident occurred at Mt. Vernon Road in Berea.

Pheanis died of blunt-force trauma at 12:35 p.m., according to the coroner’s office.

Berea police were investigating the accident.