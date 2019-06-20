Couple found dead with gunshot wounds in Kentucky home; suspects not being sought

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Kentucky State Police are not searching for suspects after a couple in a long-term relationship were found dead inside a Letcher County home Wednesday morning.

A dispatcher received a 911 hang up call around 11:20 a.m. Wednesday and attempts to contact the caller were unsuccessful, police said.

Trooper Anthony Trotter responded to the residence where the call was made and he found a man and woman inside with fatal gunshot wounds. Debbie Foss, 56, and Ronald Frazier, 55, were pronounced dead at the scene by Letcher County Deputy Coroner Gary Rogers.

Details surrounding Foss and Frazier’s deaths are pending autopsy results. Trooper Jody Sims could not confirm the shootings were murder-suicide or double-suicides.

State police said it is not searching for suspects and it believes there is no public safety concern.