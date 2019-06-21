Lexington police investigate shooting that left a man seriously injured

Lexington police investigated a shooting near Konner Woods Way and Atoma Drive Friday afternoon. kward1@herald-leader.com

A man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after he was apparently shot in a north Lexington neighborhood Friday afternoon.

Lexington police Lt. Nathaniel Muller said the man was “in distress” when he approached someone in the neighborhood around Konner Woods Drive and Atoma Drive after the incident. The neighbor called police to report the shooting at 4:45 p.m.

Police were following up on leads and trying to piece together the details of what happened, Muller said early Friday evening.