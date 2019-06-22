Man arrested for DUI after 73-year-old woman dies in ATV crash

Mario Chavez

A man has been charged in connection with an ATV crash that killed a 73-year-old Owenton woman.

Kentucky State Police said Mario Chavez-Canela, 43, of Monterey in Owen County was driving an ATV on Old Landing Road at about 4:30 p.m. Friday when the ATV crashed, severely injuring his passenger, Patricia Karsner.

State police said Chavez-Canela called 911, and Karsner was taken by helicopter to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 8:09 p.m.

Chavez-Canela has been charged with assault and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol. He was being held Saturday in the Carroll County Detention Center.

State police said they are investigating the case.