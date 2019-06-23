Police investigating two overnight shootings in Lexington

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Police are investigating two separate shootings that left people injured early Sunday morning in Lexington.

The first happened outside Two Keys Tavern on South Limestone at about 1:40 a.m., according to police. Two people were in an argument and one pulled out a firearm and shot the other, police Lt. Matt Brotherton said. The man who was shot was treated for injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening.

About an hour later, a second shooting was reported, this time near the Fox Club on Winchester Road.

Police were called to the Fox Club for a report of several people who were fighting, Brotherton said. After officers arrived, shots were fired on nearby Hillcrest Avenue. At least one house was struck by gunfire, and a person inside one of the houses had minor scrapes caused by debris.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

A short while after the shooting on Hillcrest Avenue, a male juvenile arrived at a Lexington hospital with a gunshot wound, Brotherton said. His injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.

Both shootings remain under investigation.

Anyone with information related to either case can call police at 859-258-3600.

Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to 274637. Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020 or Bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.