Crime
Police investigating two overnight shootings in Lexington
Police are investigating two separate shootings that left people injured early Sunday morning in Lexington.
The first happened outside Two Keys Tavern on South Limestone at about 1:40 a.m., according to police. Two people were in an argument and one pulled out a firearm and shot the other, police Lt. Matt Brotherton said. The man who was shot was treated for injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening.
About an hour later, a second shooting was reported, this time near the Fox Club on Winchester Road.
Police were called to the Fox Club for a report of several people who were fighting, Brotherton said. After officers arrived, shots were fired on nearby Hillcrest Avenue. At least one house was struck by gunfire, and a person inside one of the houses had minor scrapes caused by debris.
A short while after the shooting on Hillcrest Avenue, a male juvenile arrived at a Lexington hospital with a gunshot wound, Brotherton said. His injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.
Both shootings remain under investigation.
Anyone with information related to either case can call police at 859-258-3600.
Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to 274637. Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020 or Bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.
Comments